MP October 6 Weather Updates: Eastern Parts To Experience Drizzles Till October 10; Winters To Arrive In State After October 20 | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Big cities in Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain, woke up to clear and brighter skies on Sunday. The maximum temperatures in these cities hovers around 30 degrees Celsius and even more.

Monsoon has withdrawn from western part of the state, whereas the eastern parts of the state will see monsoon conditions until October 10, with light rainfall expected in some districts.

Weather expected on Sunday

Clear skies: The weather will be clear across the entire state, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. Due to the heat, temperatures will cross 35°C in several districts.

Weather condition of Madhya Pradesh at 11 Am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to IMD Bhopal, a low-pressure area has developed in the Bay of Bengal as of October 4. A cyclonic circulation system is also active, causing light showers in the eastern region. From October 5 to 8, districts like Mandla saw some drizzle. The weather in the western region, however, remains hot and is expected to stay that way for the next 4 to 5 days. Once the low-pressure system moves away, the monsoon will also withdraw from the eastern parts.

Light rains expected in these districts

Due to the active system in the eastern region, light rain and thunderstorms are expected over the next 3-4 days in districts like Mandla, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Dindori, and Anuppur. For Sunday, clear skies are predicted across the state.

Cyclonic circulations around Madhya Pradesh on Sunday | IMD Bhopal

Winters to enter state from Oct 20

The Meteorological Department predicts that colder weather will begin around October 20, with nighttime temperatures dropping below 20°C. Daytime temperatures will hover around 33-34°C. By the end of October, daytime temperatures will start to decrease as well.

Temperature records

As the monsoon withdraws, many districts are experiencing hotter weather. On Saturday, Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district recorded a high of 36.8°C, crossing 36°C for the third day in a row. Similarly, Guna recorded 35.6°C, and Damoh saw 35.4°C, making October feel more like March-April weather.