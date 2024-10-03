MP October 3 Weather Updates: Monsoon Retreat From Gwalior, Bhind & Others Makes Days Warmer; Night Temperatures To Drop From Oct 20 | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The withdrawal of monsoon has raised the day temperatures in the western parts of Madhya Pradesh. The nights, on the other hand, are expected to get cooler day by day. However, the eastern part is still expected to witness drizzles due to a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal.

On Wednesday, the weather department announced that the monsoon has withdrawn from Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Shivpuri, and Sheopur. It is expected to retreat from parts of the Ujjain division on Thursday. The final exit will occur from Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, and Sagar divisions.

Weather at 9:30 Am | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected on Thursday

Light Rain & Thunderstorms: Light rain and thunderstorms are likely in Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, and Burhanpur.

Bright Sunshine: Bright sunshine is expected in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and other districts of the state.

What do meteorologists say?

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist Dr. Divya E. Surendran, a low-pressure area will be formed in the Bay of Bengal on October 4. This could delay the monsoon withdrawal from the eastern parts of the state.

According to the weather department, days will remain warm, and nights will gradually become cooler until winter comes in. Night temperatures are expected to drop further around October 20.

IMD Bhopal

Temperatures start to reshuffle

For the past three days, there has been no rain in the state. With the monsoon withdrawing from Gwalior and Chambal divisions on Wednesday, temperatures have started to rise. Gwalior and Khajuraho recorded 36.6°C, while Tikamgarh hit 36°C. Bhopal, Guna, Ratlam, Ujjain, Damoh, Jabalpur, and Rewa all experienced temperatures above 35°C, and Indore recorded 34°C.

Rain records

This monsoon season, Jabalpur division saw the highest rainfall, with Mandla receiving over 60.6 inches of rain. Seoni received 56.8 inches, while Sheopur, Niwari, and Rajgarh recorded over 52 inches.

Out of 250 dams in the state, around 200 are now full. Dams like Bargi, Banganga, Omkareshwar, Indira Sagar, Tawa, Kaliyasot, Kerwa, and Bhadbhada have had their gates opened multiple times this season.