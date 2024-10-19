 MP October 19 Weather Update: Sunny Days In Bhopal, Indore & Ujjain; Light Rain & Thunderstorms Expected In Betul, Seoni, Mandla & More
According to the Meteorological Department, the trough is active over the middle-east Arabian Sea, which will turn into a low pressure area.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though monsoon has bid farewell to Madhya Pradesh, but still rains continue in southern distrcits due to active trough and cyclonic circulations. It rained in Chhindwara, Dhar, Khandwa and Balaghat on Friday. Indore, Jabalpur and Narmadapuram divisions may get drenched on Saturday.

Sunny days

There will be sunny days in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur.

article-image
Current Weather condition in Madhya Pradesh

Current Weather condition in Madhya Pradesh | IMD Bhopal

Light rain & thunder

There may be thunderstorms and light rain in Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat.

article-image

Effect of pink cold amid rain

The effect of pink cold has also started amid rain in the districts of southern parts of the state. The day temperature in Pachmarhi was recorded at 28.6 degrees, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.4 degrees. The maximum temperature in Betul was 29.5 degrees.

Moreover, the day temperature was 32.8 degrees in Bhopal, 32.6 degrees in Jabalpur, 31.5 degrees in Indore, 36.5 degrees in Gwalior and 32.4 degrees in Ujjain.

Dams filled to capacity

This year, 200 out of 250 dams in the state have been full. There are many dams including Bargi, Banganga, Omkareshwar, Indira Sagar, Tawa, Kaliyasot, Kerava, Bhadbhada, whose gates have been opened approximately 6 to 10 or more times in monsoon season.

