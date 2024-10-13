 MP October 13 Weather Update: Monsoon Returns In State, Light Rain & Thunderstorms Expected In Indore, Neemuch & More
The weather will remain like this till October 15 and after that, monsoon will bid its farewell to Madhya Pradesh.

Updated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon has returned for 46 districts in Madhya Pradesh due to two systems has become active. It is expected to rain and thunderstorms in almost 27 districts including Indore, Betul and Dewas for the next 3 days.

According to the meteorological department, there is activity of monsoon trough along with low pressure area in the Arabian Sea due to which, south-westerly winds are bringing moisture and rain in Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Shahdol divisions. The weather will remain like this till October 15. After that, monsoon will bid its farewell to Madhya Pradesh.

article-image
Current weather condition of Madhya Pradesh

Current weather condition of Madhya Pradesh | IMD Bhopal

Rain alert

The mereological department has issued light rain and thunderstorms in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Indore, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Dewas, Sehore, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Raisen, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, There will be thunderstorms and rainy weather in Mandla, Dindori and Anuppur.

Sunny days

There will be sunshine in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and other districts.

Moreover, coldness is expected to increase in the state from next week i.e. October 20. The temperature can reach below 20 degrees Celsius at night and will remain between 33-34 degrees during the day. The day temperature will also start falling towards the end of October.

article-image

Highest rainfall in Mandla

The state has received 44.1 inches of rain this year. Jabalpur division has been at the forefront in terms of rainfall. Mandla district received maximum rainfall. More than 60.6 inches of water fell here. 56.8 inches of water fell in Seoni.

Dams filled to capacity

This year, 200 out of 250 dams in the state have been full. There are many dams including Bargi, Banganga, Omkareshwar, Indira Sagar, Tawa, Kaliyasot, Kerava, Bhadbhada, whose gates have been opened approximately 6 to 10 or more times in monsoon season.

