MP October 10 Weather Update: Rainfall Continues In Some Districts, Sun Shines Bright In Others

Representative Image | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Before the monsoon fully withdraws from Madhya Pradesh, certain areas are still experiencing rainfall. On Thursday, regions like Manawar in Dhar, Harda, and Barwani saw rain. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), due to the activity of two weather systems, 10 districts in the state are expected to witness rain and thunderstorms.

The current weather pattern is being influenced by two cyclonic circulations. One is active over Sri Lanka and nearby regions, while the second is located near the Lakshadweep area. This has caused a shift in weather in southern and eastern districts of Madhya Pradesh. Though the monsoon has already withdrawn from 34 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Ujjain, it remains active in 21 districts of the Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, and Shahdol divisions. The monsoon is expected to linger in these areas until October 12

Rainfall Across the State

This year, Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 44.1 inches of rainfall. The Jabalpur division recorded the highest rainfall, with Mandla district leading at over 60.6 inches, followed by Seoni at 56.8 inches. Other districts, such as Sheopur, Niwari, and Rajgarh, also recorded over 52 inches of rain. Bhopal, Sagar, Alirajpur, Dindori, and Chhindwara are among the top 10 districts in terms of rainfall.

Dam Levels and Water Storage

Around 200 out of 250 dams in the state are filled to capacity due to this year's monsoon. Major dams like Bargi, Baan Ganga, Omkareshwar, Indira Sagar, Tawa, Kaliyasot, Kerwa, and Bhadbhada have had their gates opened multiple times this season, with some being opened 6 to 10 times.

IMD's Predictions

The IMD forecasts a drop in nighttime temperatures by October 20, with the mercury dipping below 20°C. Daytime temperatures, however, are expected to remain between 33°C and 34°C. A further decline in daytime temperatures is anticipated by the end of October, marking the onset of cooler conditions. The monsoon is expected to fully withdraw before Dussehra, avoiding the rains that have affected the festival for the past two years.