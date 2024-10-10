 MP October 10 Weather Update: Rainfall Continues In Some Districts, Sun Shines Bright In Others
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP October 10 Weather Update: Rainfall Continues In Some Districts, Sun Shines Bright In Others

MP October 10 Weather Update: Rainfall Continues In Some Districts, Sun Shines Bright In Others

Though the monsoon has already withdrawn from 34 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Ujjain, it remains active in 21 districts of the Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, and Shahdol divisions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Before the monsoon fully withdraws from Madhya Pradesh, certain areas are still experiencing rainfall. On Thursday, regions like Manawar in Dhar, Harda, and Barwani saw rain. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), due to the activity of two weather systems, 10 districts in the state are expected to witness rain and thunderstorms.

The current weather pattern is being influenced by two cyclonic circulations. One is active over Sri Lanka and nearby regions, while the second is located near the Lakshadweep area. This has caused a shift in weather in southern and eastern districts of Madhya Pradesh. Though the monsoon has already withdrawn from 34 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Ujjain, it remains active in 21 districts of the Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, and Shahdol divisions. The monsoon is expected to linger in these areas until October 12

Read Also
MP Updates: Lokayukta Police Trap Sarpanch For Taking ₹ 20,000 Bribe
article-image

Rainfall Across the State

This year, Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 44.1 inches of rainfall. The Jabalpur division recorded the highest rainfall, with Mandla district leading at over 60.6 inches, followed by Seoni at 56.8 inches. Other districts, such as Sheopur, Niwari, and Rajgarh, also recorded over 52 inches of rain. Bhopal, Sagar, Alirajpur, Dindori, and Chhindwara are among the top 10 districts in terms of rainfall.

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrest Two Blacksmiths In Kashimira, Seize 45 Swords Worth ₹45,000
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrest Two Blacksmiths In Kashimira, Seize 45 Swords Worth ₹45,000
Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne Finds Support In Arfeen Khan After She Breaks Down & Complaints Of Feeling ALONE, Former Says, ‘Behas Karo’ (Video)
Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne Finds Support In Arfeen Khan After She Breaks Down & Complaints Of Feeling ALONE, Former Says, ‘Behas Karo’ (Video)
Mumbai: Saraswati Vidyalaya In Chembur Announces New Building With Enhanced Facilities For Students By September 2025
Mumbai: Saraswati Vidyalaya In Chembur Announces New Building With Enhanced Facilities For Students By September 2025
Maharashtra: Water Levels In Dams Supplying Water To Marathwada 47% Up This Year
Maharashtra: Water Levels In Dams Supplying Water To Marathwada 47% Up This Year

Dam Levels and Water Storage

Around 200 out of 250 dams in the state are filled to capacity due to this year's monsoon. Major dams like Bargi, Baan Ganga, Omkareshwar, Indira Sagar, Tawa, Kaliyasot, Kerwa, and Bhadbhada have had their gates opened multiple times this season, with some being opened 6 to 10 times.

Read Also
MP Government Schools: Halfway Into Session, Students Still Waiting For Uniform Funds
article-image

IMD's Predictions

The IMD forecasts a drop in nighttime temperatures by October 20, with the mercury dipping below 20°C. Daytime temperatures, however, are expected to remain between 33°C and 34°C. A further decline in daytime temperatures is anticipated by the end of October, marking the onset of cooler conditions. The monsoon is expected to fully withdraw before Dussehra, avoiding the rains that have affected the festival for the past two years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Man Rapes 21-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly For Four Years In Chhatarpur; Flees After...

Madhya Pradesh Man Rapes 21-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly For Four Years In Chhatarpur; Flees After...

MP October 10 Weather Update: Rainfall Continues In Some Districts, Sun Shines Bright In Others

MP October 10 Weather Update: Rainfall Continues In Some Districts, Sun Shines Bright In Others

FIR Filed Against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Over Remarks On Ladli Behna Yojana (WATCH)

FIR Filed Against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Over Remarks On Ladli Behna Yojana (WATCH)

MP: Gang Of Women Snatch Gold Chain From Female Teacher During Veggie Shopping In Gwalior

MP: Gang Of Women Snatch Gold Chain From Female Teacher During Veggie Shopping In Gwalior

Missing Maharashtra Builder Found Dead In MP's Khargone

Missing Maharashtra Builder Found Dead In MP's Khargone