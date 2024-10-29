 MP Oct 29 Weather Update: Cyclonic Circulation Brings Showers To Eastern Madhya Pradesh, Sunny Days Expected In Indore, Bhopal, Satna & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Oct 29 Weather Update: Cyclonic Circulation Brings Showers To Eastern Madhya Pradesh, Sunny Days Expected In Indore, Bhopal, Satna & More

MP Oct 29 Weather Update: Cyclonic Circulation Brings Showers To Eastern Madhya Pradesh, Sunny Days Expected In Indore, Bhopal, Satna & More

According to IMD this shift is typical for October, a month characterized by clear skies and contrasting temperatures.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): October in Madhya Pradesh marks a transitional period as the monsoon retreats, resulting in cooler nights and warmer days. Over the past decade, this trend has been consistent. This October, night temperatures in several cities, including Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior, have dropped below 18°C, while daytime temperatures remain relatively high.

According to IMD this shift is typical for October, a month characterized by clear skies and contrasting temperatures. The active western disturbances in North India occasionally bring rain, contributing to the unique weather patterns seen across the state.

Read Also
MP CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off ‘Run For Unity’ Marathon To Honour Sardar Patel In Bhopal; Announces...
article-image

Rain Forecast for Eastern Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that light rainfall, with occasional thunderstorms, will continue over the next 24 hours in the eastern districts, specifically in Satna, Maihar, Sidhi, Singrauli, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, and Balaghat. Meanwhile, districts in the western and central parts, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain, are expected to experience sunny conditions.

FPJ Shorts
Instagram Outage Triggers User Complaints Over Login And Messaging Issues; Memes Flood Social Media
Instagram Outage Triggers User Complaints Over Login And Messaging Issues; Memes Flood Social Media
APSC Realeses CCE Interview Schedule At apsc.nic.in, Check Details
APSC Realeses CCE Interview Schedule At apsc.nic.in, Check Details
Gold Price Surges By ₹300 To ₹81,400 Amid Dhanteras Demand; Silver Jumps to ₹99,700
Gold Price Surges By ₹300 To ₹81,400 Amid Dhanteras Demand; Silver Jumps to ₹99,700
Salim Khan Buys Swanky New Mercedes Car Worth ₹1.57 Crore Amid Threats To Salman Khan By Lawrence Bishnoi (VIDEO)
Salim Khan Buys Swanky New Mercedes Car Worth ₹1.57 Crore Amid Threats To Salman Khan By Lawrence Bishnoi (VIDEO)

Change in Weather Due to Cyclonic Circulation

A cyclonic circulation system activated over the Bay of Bengal has shifted weather patterns in eastern Madhya Pradesh. Showers accompanied by thunder and lightning began this week, with light rain observed in Sidhi, Singrauli, and Anuppur on Monday. This weather trend is expected to persist on Tuesday across several districts, including Satna and Maihar, while clear skies dominate the western part of the state, including Bhopal and Indore.

Read Also
YouTube Video Claims IPS Officer Caught MP's Ex-CM Uma Bharti Taking Bribe; Case Registered
article-image

Cooler Nights and Cold Spells in Pachmarhi

Night temperatures are dipping across Madhya Pradesh, with many cities now recording below 20°C. Pachmarhi has reported the coldest nights, with a minimum temperature of 14.2°C recorded on Sunday-Monday. Similarly, Betul recorded a low of 16.8°C, and Rajgarh, Bhopal, and Indore were all around 17-18°C. Daytime temperatures remain mild, with Pachmarhi' s daytime temperature at 28.4°C, Betul at 29.2°C, and Sidhi and Rewa around 29°C.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Oct 29 Weather Update: Cyclonic Circulation Brings Showers To Eastern Madhya Pradesh, Sunny Days...

MP Oct 29 Weather Update: Cyclonic Circulation Brings Showers To Eastern Madhya Pradesh, Sunny Days...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off ‘Run For Unity’ Marathon To Honour Sardar Patel In Bhopal; Announces...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off ‘Run For Unity’ Marathon To Honour Sardar Patel In Bhopal; Announces...

WATCH: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Gwalior For 4-Day Training Camp

WATCH: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Gwalior For 4-Day Training Camp

YouTube Video Claims IPS Officer Caught MP's Ex-CM Uma Bharti Taking Bribe; Case Registered

YouTube Video Claims IPS Officer Caught MP's Ex-CM Uma Bharti Taking Bribe; Case Registered

Driver & Helper Charred To Death As Truck Carrying Onions Bursts Into Flames At Agra-Mumbai Highway

Driver & Helper Charred To Death As Truck Carrying Onions Bursts Into Flames At Agra-Mumbai Highway