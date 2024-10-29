MP Oct 29 Weather Update: Cyclonic Circulation Brings Showers To Eastern Madhya Pradesh, Sunny Days Expected In Indore, Bhopal, Satna & More

Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): October in Madhya Pradesh marks a transitional period as the monsoon retreats, resulting in cooler nights and warmer days. Over the past decade, this trend has been consistent. This October, night temperatures in several cities, including Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior, have dropped below 18°C, while daytime temperatures remain relatively high.

According to IMD this shift is typical for October, a month characterized by clear skies and contrasting temperatures. The active western disturbances in North India occasionally bring rain, contributing to the unique weather patterns seen across the state.

Rain Forecast for Eastern Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that light rainfall, with occasional thunderstorms, will continue over the next 24 hours in the eastern districts, specifically in Satna, Maihar, Sidhi, Singrauli, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, and Balaghat. Meanwhile, districts in the western and central parts, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain, are expected to experience sunny conditions.

Change in Weather Due to Cyclonic Circulation

A cyclonic circulation system activated over the Bay of Bengal has shifted weather patterns in eastern Madhya Pradesh. Showers accompanied by thunder and lightning began this week, with light rain observed in Sidhi, Singrauli, and Anuppur on Monday. This weather trend is expected to persist on Tuesday across several districts, including Satna and Maihar, while clear skies dominate the western part of the state, including Bhopal and Indore.

Cooler Nights and Cold Spells in Pachmarhi

Night temperatures are dipping across Madhya Pradesh, with many cities now recording below 20°C. Pachmarhi has reported the coldest nights, with a minimum temperature of 14.2°C recorded on Sunday-Monday. Similarly, Betul recorded a low of 16.8°C, and Rajgarh, Bhopal, and Indore were all around 17-18°C. Daytime temperatures remain mild, with Pachmarhi' s daytime temperature at 28.4°C, Betul at 29.2°C, and Sidhi and Rewa around 29°C.