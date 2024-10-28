MP Oct 28 Weather Update: October To End On A Mixed Weather Note; Showers In East, Warm Days In Central & Western Regions

Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As October ends, Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a blend of weather patterns. Light showers and thunderstorms are expected in the eastern districts, including Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, and parts of Sagar division. This is due to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal, which is affecting weather in eastern MP. Meanwhile, clear skies will prevail across the rest of the state, allowing for sunny days.

October is a transitional month. As monsoon withdraws, skies clear, bringing warmer days and cooler nights. Western disturbances in northern India also bring some rain, influencing temperature patterns across MP. Rainfall ceased around October 23, marking the start of colder nights, which are expected to get even chillier in the last days of the month.

Warm Days in Central and Western MP

In divisions such as Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Narmadapuram, daytime temperatures remain high. Despite cooler nights, temperatures during the day stay elevated, creating a noticeable contrast.

Chilly Nights in Gwalior-Chambal Region

Nighttime temperatures are significantly lower in Gwalior and Chambal divisions, signaling the start of winter in these areas. In Pachmarhi, the lowest temperature recorded was 14.8°C, making it the coldest spot in the state. Other locations, such as Bhopal, Betul, and Chhindwara, also reported cooler nights, with temperatures dipping below 17°C.

Weather predictions for the next three days:

Oct 29: People of Jabalpur, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Umaria and Shahdol will experience an overcast weather for the full day. Rest of the state will enjoy a sunny afternoon.

Oct 30: Jabalpur, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur and Umaria districts may experience light showers with heavy winds.

Oct 31: Light showers with strong winds may impact the districts of Jabalpur, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, and Umaria.