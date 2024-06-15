MP Nursing College Scam: Supreme Court Rejects Pvt Nursing Colleges' Plea Challenging HC Order To Re-Examine 169 'Suitable' Colleges

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major decision in the Nursing College Scam, the Supreme Court has refused to intervene in the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order directing the re-investigation of 169 nursing colleges found 'suitable' in the CBI report.

The top court rejected the petition filed by the private nursing colleges across Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Notably, around two dozen nursing colleges had approached the Supreme Court to challenge the re-examination ordered by the Madhya Pradesh High Court a few days ago.

A hearing was held on May 30 in the High Court, where an application presented by Advocate Vishal Baghel, President of the petitioner Law Students Association, raised concerns about the report prepared by the CBI after a CBI official who was probing the nursing college scam was arrested on charges of bribery. In the controversial report, the CBI categorised 66 colleges as 'unsuitable', 132 colleges as suitable, 37 colleges as 'suitable with minor deficiency', and 73 colleges as 'deficient'.

Read Also 10 Exquisite Places In Madhya Pradesh To Enjoy Monsoon

Following this, the High Court ordered the re-examination of 169 nursing colleges listed 'as'suitable' by the CBI.

Irregularities related to the affiliation of hundreds of nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh were reported three years ago. This led to huge protests staged by the students. Following this, a CBI probe was ordered.