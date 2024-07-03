MP Nursing College Scam: No One Listing To Our Pleas, Lament Nursing Students

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The students of the nursing colleges participating in the 24-hour Satyagraha against the nursing college scam shared their agony with Congress state president Jitu Patwari. Some of the students became emotional as they shared the hardship with the Congress leaders here on Tuesday. The students were participating in the 24-hour Satyagraha organised by Indian Youth Congress leaders here against the multiple scams in nursing colleges.

The students claimed that no one was paying attention to their issues and all their pleas to announce the exam have gone unheard. The students said that their families had taken loans for their studies, years have passed but their academic session was not ending.

Patwari, addressing the protesters, alleged that the BJP has spoiled the future of the lakhs of nursing students. Many are waiting for results and many are waiting to get admission, but the state government is not taking any pains, he added.

Former Union minister Arun Yadav also attacked the state government saying that the government was curtailing the rights of the students.