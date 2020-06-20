MP NSUI provides financial aid to deceased labourer’s family, takes responsibility of educating children

The Congress party’s student wing, National Students Union of India, has helped the migrant labourer family, which had lost its head Ranveer Sakhwar when he was returning from Delhi.

The NSUI has offered financial help of Rs 31,000 and had taken the responsibility for education of two children - a girl and a boy - of the deceased. State NSUI state spokesperson Vivek Tripathi said organisation has tried to help the distressed family.

The deceased Ranveer Sakhwar was a labourer in New Delhi. As the national lockdown was imposed, he headed to his native village Batpura in Morena district. In midway near Agra, he complained of high fever and other health complications. He died thereafter.

On the birthday of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, the district president of Morena and his team reached his house and provided cheque of Rs 31,000 and other household goods.