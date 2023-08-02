MP: NSUI Activists Protest Against VC Of Jiwaji University, Write 'Corrupt Officer' With Black Paint On His Cabin Wall

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A few student activists of National Student Union of India (NSUI), on Wednesday, staged protests against Vice Chancellor of Jiwaji University in Gwalior, accusing him of corruption. They raised slogans against him and wrote 'corrupt officer' with black paint outside his cabin wall.

The NSUI activists also protested against the controller of examination and chancellor secretary. During the entire incident, Vice-Chancellor Avinash Tiwari, Registrar RK Baghel, Controller of Examination AK Sharma and Vice-Chancellor's Secretary DN Goswami were inside their offices, however did not come out to address the issue.

Under the leadership of NSUI, Vansh Maheswari along with his few aides pasted the posters in the corridors of the university, which read 'bhrasht officers' (corrupt officers).

NSUI student leader Maheswari said, "The university has become corruption hub under VC Tiwari. Recently, 400 colleges have been given university affiliation in an illegal manner. Despite submitting memorandum several times, the university administration has not taken any action."

