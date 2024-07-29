MP: Now, Spot Admissions To BA English Journalism Course At Makhanlal Varsity; Last Date Aug 31

Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCU) |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJ) has decided to give spot admissions to candidates desirous of taking admission in BA English Journalism (Honours /Research) Course of the university. It is a four-year full time undergraduate course based on the NEP module with multi entry and multi exit options. The minimum eligibility for the course is 10 plus 2 in any discipline. The last date to apply for admission to this course is August 31. Students can register online at the university website.

Students will be provided with exit options after completion of one year, and will earn certification. After 2 years Diploma will be provided and after three years basic Bachelor’s degrees. Students will receive a Bachelor’s degree with Honours/Honours with Research on successfully completing four years of the UG programme.

The course has been started for students to facilitate contemporary English language and professional skills which can further help them to become journalists in English media, content strategist, Editorial Assistants, Columnist, News Anchor, Content creator. Social media communicators, Communication Specialist, Influencers, Food critic, etc.

Vice chancellor of the university Professor KG Suresh said that the course would be in self finance mode. This is an exclusive opportunity for students to equip themselves as media professionals in the English media and news industry. “There is a great demand for English Journalism programmes in Madhya Pradesh and outside the State. Many prestigious colleges do not have enough seats to accommodate the huge demand,” he said.

Head of Journalism Department, Sanjeev Gupta said that the main objective of this course is to provide basics of English language adaptability in the media field. Besides giving knowledge about the English language, it will focus on orienting and training students to enhance their skills in spoken English, reporting, writing and other digital communicating methods which can also be useful in any kind of media research, Gupta added.