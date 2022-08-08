MP: Now, fire erupt in paediatric ward of Jabalpur Medical College

Bhopal / Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Close on the heels of the New Life Hospital fire tragedy in Jabalpur, flames erupted in the paediatric ward of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital on Monday sending authorities into a tizzy. However, no one was injured in the fire incident.

As many as 40 children were in the ward at time of fire but the flames didn’t spread much and were doused in time. The fire could not reach inside the ward where the children were admitted. The source of the fire was a short circuit.

The security personnel present in the medical hospital themselves brought the fire extinguishers and doused the flames, according to hospital officials.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the district administration officials reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Collector Ilaiyaraja T said, “A fire had broken out near the children ward of the medical hospital but no one was injured in this incident. There was no serious damage to the property as well. As a precautionary measure, we have decided to replace the entire electric service line in the ward.” Last week a fire had broken out in New Life Hospital in the district claiming 8 lives. After the fire tragedy, a campaign was launched to check the fire safety parameters in all the hospitals.

Read Also MP: EOW raids premises of senior cooperative society official in Jabalpur