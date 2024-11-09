MP November 9 Weather Update: Light Rain In Gwalior-Chambal, Cooler Nights Across Madhya Pradesh

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the final week of November, light rain is expected in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior and Chambal divisions. In contrast, regions like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, and Shahdol will experience clear skies. Days will remain warm, while nights are expected to be cooler across these regions. Pachmarhi and Amarkantak are likely to experience the coldest temperatures, possibly dropping below 10°C.

According to IMD Bhopal, easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will continue to flow into Madhya Pradesh. This will prevent the entry of cold northern winds, leading to moderate winter conditions. As a result, nighttime temperatures in some cities may be 1–1.5°C above normal.

Pachmarhi Records the Coldest Nights

Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh's sole hill station, recorded the coldest temperature recently, with nights as low as 11.8°C. Cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur are also experiencing nighttime temperatures below 20°C.

November in Madhya Pradesh is marked by warm days and cool nights, with Pachmarhi leading in cold temperatures. Rain is possible in Gwalior and Chambal, with temperatures remaining moderate due to easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal.

Gradual Drop in Temperatures

Typically, cold winds from North India start affecting Madhya Pradesh by the second week of November. However, easterly winds are dominating this month, which has moderated the usual chill. October’s humidity fades, skies clear up, and nights become cooler.

Western Disturbances Bring Light Rain

Western disturbances often bring light rain to divisions like Gwalior, Chambal, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur. Daytime temperatures hover around 30°C, while nighttime temperatures often fall below 15°C.

Temperature Trends in Major Cities

Bhopal: Bhopal’s nights usually range from 9–12°C in November. This trend has continued for the last decade. The lowest recorded November temperature was 6.1°C on 30 November 1941. Rain is also occasional, with two instances in the past 10 years.

Indore: In Indore, nighttime temperatures in November drop to 10–12°C by the second week. The city recorded its lowest at 5.6°C on 25 November 1938. Daytime highs stay between 31–33°C.

Gwalior: Gwalior frequently records some of the coldest November nights. The minimum has reached 6°C over the last decade, with an all-time low of 3°C in November 1970. Daytime temperatures average between 33–35°C, with occasional rain.

Jabalpur: Jabalpur experienced one of its wettest Novembers in 1946, with over 6 inches of rain. The city has also recorded significant rainfall twice in the last 10 years. Temperatures range from 7.8°C at night to 30–33°C during the day.

Ujjain: In Ujjain, nighttime temperatures typically range between 10–11°C. The record low was 2.8°C on 30 November 1974, while daytime temperatures have occasionally touched 36.5°C in early November.