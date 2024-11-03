MP November 3 Weather Update: Chilly Weather Sets Over 20 Districts; Colder Wave To Hit State Post November 10

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the rainy season over, the temperatures have begun to drop in 20 districts of Madhya Pradesh, giving a hint of the winter chill.

According to the weather department, a cyclone system active in the Bay of Bengal is expected to increase the cold starting in the second week of November, with temperatures likely to fall sharply. This week, however, there are no chances of rain. Today, Sunday, the weather is expected to be clear with sunny skies.

As per the MP Meteorological Department, most places in the state will experience clear skies on Sunday. The maximum temperature may reach around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could be around 20 degrees Celsius, with winds blowing at a speed of about 10 km/h. Indore’s daytime temperature is expected to reach 30 degrees, while the night could be 18 degrees.

In Bhopal, the maximum may be 32 degrees and the minimum 20 degrees. Gwalior could see a high of 31 degrees and a low of 17 degrees, while Jabalpur may record a maximum of 30 degrees and a minimum of 18 degrees.

Cities Feeling the Chill: According to the weather department, areas like Raisen, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Indore, Khandwa, Chhindwara, Mandla, Tikamgarh, Betul, Khargone, Pachmarhi, and Ujjain have recorded temperatures below 20 degrees.

From November 10 onward, colder temperatures are expected in Bhopal and other districts. For the next few days, dry weather will prevail across most parts of the state, with no rain forecast.

Currently, there is a cyclone over western Rajasthan and nearby central Pakistan, while an anticyclone is also present around Gujarat. These weather systems are not having a major effect, so nights are not getting extremely cold yet. However, if the winds shift to the north, temperatures could drop rapidly at night, increasing the chill.