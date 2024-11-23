 MP November 23 Weather Updates: It’s A No-Respite November; Night Temperature Dips To Record Low
The Meteorological Department predicted that the mercury will increase in the coming days and it will severely affect from November 25.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 06:31 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state has been experiencing extreme cold in November and breaking records this time. The temperature has dropped below degrees in Bhopal and broke the record of last 10 years.

Apart from Bhopal and Jabalpur, the night temperature is less than 10 degrees in Kalyanpur, Pachmarhi, Shajapur, Amarkantak of Shahdol, Mandla, Shivpuri, Umaria and Rajgarh, while the temperature in the rest of the cities of Madhya Pradesh is below 15 degrees.

Current Weather conditions of Madhya Pradesh

Current Weather conditions of Madhya Pradesh | IMD Bhopal

The Meteorological Department predicted that the mercury will increase in the coming days and it will severely affect from November 25. It is due to Western disturbance is active in the north-western part and a cyclonic circulation is active in the eastern part. Moreover, northern winds are entering the state.

Kalyanpur is coldest, Pachmarhi at second place

This year, Kalyanpur of Shahdol is coldest in November. The mercury in Kalyanpur was recorded at 7.1 degrees on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday while the temperature in Pachmarhi was recorded at 8.1 degrees.

Current weather across major cities

Current weather across major cities | IMD Bhopal

On Saturday morning, moderate fog was seen in the northern part of the state i.e. Gwalior-Chambal division. There is mist in Bhopal.

Effect of cold is severe in Indore

Indore is also experiencing extreme cold in November, mainly from the second week of November. The nights have become cold and temperature remains between 10 to 12 degrees. However, the day temperature is below 30 degrees.

