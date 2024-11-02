 MP November 2 Weather Update: Night Temperatures Dip Below 20°C In 25 Cities; Cold Winds To Hit Bhopal, Ujjain
Pachmarhi recorded the coldest temperature in the state so far this season, with a minimum of 12.6°C on the first day of November.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 06:46 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As November progresses, winter is set to deepen across Madhya Pradesh. According to the meteorological department, cold northern winds will impact Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and other cities, causing night temperatures to drop further. By the second week of November, the impact of these winds will strengthen, bringing lower temperatures, though daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 30°C.

Pachmarhi recorded the coldest temperature in the state so far this season, with a minimum of 12.6°C on the first day of November. Across Madhya Pradesh, temperatures in over 25 cities, including Ujjain and Mandla, have already fallen below 20°C at night.

As the southwest monsoon retreats, Madhya Pradesh typically experiences calm weather, though skies remain cloudy. Unlike October, the humidity decreases, and temperatures drop significantly at night. A western disturbance may occasionally bring light showers to Gwalior, Chambal, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur, with daytime temperatures around 30°C and night temperatures dropping below 15°C.

Temperature Trends Across Cities

On Diwali night, Pachmarhi continued to be the coldest spot with 12.6°C. Other notable minimum temperatures included:

Mandla: 15.6°C

Malanjkhand: 16.1°C

Betul: 16.5°C

Rajgarh: 17.4°C

Bhopal and Khandwa: 18.4°C

Gwalior and Narmadapuram: 18.8°C

Jabalpur, Ujjain, Seoni, and Khajuraho: Around 19°C

Historical Temperature and Rainfall Records

Over the years, November has seen fluctuations in temperature and rainfall across major cities:

Bhopal: Night temperatures generally range between 9°C to 12°C, with a historical low of 6.1°C on November 30, 1941. Rainfall in November has occurred twice in the past decade, with an all-time record of over 5.5 inches in 1936.

Indore: Known for chilly November nights, Indore’s temperatures typically fall between 10°C to 12°C in the second week. The lowest recorded temperature is 5.6°C on November 25, 1938.

Gwalior: Night temperatures have dropped as low as 3°C in the past (1970). A notable high was recorded on November 2, 2001, with a daytime temperature of 37.3°C. Rainfall has been recorded three times in the past decade, with the wettest November in 1927 (3 inches).

Jabalpur: A minimum of 3.9°C was recorded on November 12, 1989, with the city receiving over 6 inches of rain in November 1946. Daytime highs usually range from 30°C to 33°C.

Ujjain: In November, temperatures commonly range between 10°C and 11°C at night, with a historic low of 2.8°C recorded on November 30, 1974. Daytime highs have reached up to 36.5°C (2008).

