MP Nov 6 Weather Update: Chilly Nights & Warm Days Ahead; Ideal Weather For Wheat Sowing

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nights in Madhya Pradesh have become notably colder, with temperatures across major cities dipping below 20°C. Pachmarhi recorded the coldest night with temperatures dropping to 12.2°C. Weather experts predict that the cold will intensify post-November 15, as northern winds are expected to bring further drops in temperature.

Despite chilly nights, daytime temperatures remain warm across most of MP, staying above 30°C in most cities. Pachmarhi and Malajkhand recorded daytime highs of 27.4°C and 27.5°C, respectively, on Tuesday, while other cities remained above 30°C. The trend of warm days and cool nights is likely to continue through early November.

Winter Trends in MP

After the retreat of the southwest monsoon, the state’s weather becomes stable but remains cloudy. October’s humidity gives way to cooler, drier air, and nighttime temperatures begin to fall. Due to western disturbances, regions such as Gwalior, Chambal, Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur occasionally experience light rain. Typically, November brings daytime temperatures around 30°C and nighttime lows under 15°C.

Anticipated Cold Front from Northern India

Following snowfall in northern India, cold waves typically sweep through Madhya Pradesh, intensifying the chill. This year, northern cold winds are expected to arrive in the second week of November, which could bring a sharp dip in temperatures across the state.

Temperatures in Major Cities

Jabalpur: 16°C

Bhopal: 16.6°C

Gwalior: 16.6°C

Indore: 18.9°C

Ujjain: 17.5°C

Gwalior and Chambal regions are usually the coldest in the state due to the impact of northern winds, although Pachmarhi, Mandla, and Malajkhand currently experience lower temperatures. The colder winds from the north are expected to significantly reduce temperatures in these areas after mid-November.

Ideal Conditions for Wheat Sowing

According to agricultural scientists, the current weather is favorable for wheat sowing. Senior scientist from the Agriculture Science Center in Shajapur noted that while chickpea sowing has already started in late October, it is now time for wheat. Wheat crops thrive in temperatures between 18°C and 20°C, which aligns with the current climate in MP. Wheat is typically grown across 1.25 million hectares in the state.

City-wise November Temperature Trends

Bhopal: November nights usually range between 9°C and 12°C, with a record low of 6.1°C on November 30, 1941. Rain in November has been recorded twice in the past decade.

Indore: Nights often cool to 10°C-12°C. Historically, the lowest recorded temperature in November was 5.6°C on November 25, 1938. Daytime highs stay between 31°C and 33°C.

Gwalior: Known for its chilly winters, Gwalior saw a record low of 3°C in 1970. In recent years, November temperatures have dropped to around 6°C.

Jabalpur: In 2022, the minimum temperature fell to 7.8°C, with an overall record low of 3.9°C on November 12, 1989.

Ujjain: November nights average around 10°C-11°C, with a record low of 2.8°C on November 30, 1974.