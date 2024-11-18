MP Nov 18 Weather Update: Winter To Tighten Grip On State In 3-4 Days; Expect Night Temperatures At 8-10°C

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A western disturbance over Pakistan and parts of northern India has moved eastward, leading to a drop in temperatures across Madhya Pradesh.

Meteorologists predict that cold winds from the north will continue to bring down night temperatures over the next three days.

On Sunday, Mandla recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 10.8°C, while the hill station Pachmarhi saw the mercury dip to 8.6°C.

According to the Meteorological Center, the western disturbance that was affecting the region has weakened and moved away. Additionally, a jet stream—high-speed winds blowing west to east at an altitude of about 13 kilometers—remains active over northwestern India, further intensifying cold winds.

Senior meteorologist B.S. Yadav explained that the shift in wind direction to north and northeast, combined with the jet stream's impact, is causing temperatures to fall. As a result, both day and night temperatures in Madhya Pradesh are expected to dip further.

No new western disturbance is currently active, meaning the cold spell is likely to persist for the next 3-4 days. During this time, night temperatures could drop by 3-4°C, while daytime temperatures might fall by 1-2°C.

Residents are advised to prepare for colder weather as winter begins to tighten its grip on the region.