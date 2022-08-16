e-Paper Get App

MP: Notice of sedition to three for negligence in Tricolor campaign

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 02:28 PM IST
Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Municipal Officer on Tuesday issued a notice to three daily wagers of Sai Kheda Municipal Council for being negligent in the tricolor campaign.

The notice issued claims that if a person is found negligent in his work in the tricolor campaign, it comes under sedition.

Surprisingly, every house is being threatened to register a case of sedition by calling the employees anti-national for being careless in the tricolor campaign.

When contacted, cabinet minister Kunwar Vijay Shah denied being aware of any such incident.

The case was reported in Sai Kheda, the Municipal Council of Narsinghpur district on August 13. Daily wagers Anurag Chouksey and Ashish Choukse were given the task of distributing flags on behalf of the municipal corporation and one Vikash Mehtar was asked to bring a hearse van decorated as a tricolor chariot to the rally. At the last moment, Vikas lost the keys to the hearse and could not make it to the venue.

Additionally, flags were also found missing from the ward. The officers immediately issued a notice claiming laxity in work in the Tricolor campaign. An immediate reply has been sought from all three employees.

