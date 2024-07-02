MP: Notice Issued To Ex-Cop's Wife To Vacate Restaurant Built On Forest Land Within 7 Days

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A notice has been issued to wife of ex-police officer to vacate a restaurant built on the land of the forest department within seven days in Gwalior on Tuesday.

Priyanka Sharma, wife of former police station in-charge Vinay Sharma, constructed a house on protected forest land. When the forest department received the information, they posted an eviction notice on the property, demanding it be vacated within seven days.

Complainant Sanket Sahu reported that Priyanka Sharma purchased the land located in Dorar village, Ghatiya Tehsil, survey number 1221, from Munna Gupta on February 9, 2019. She applied for land demarcation with the Deputy Tehsildar of Ghatiya Tehsil, who then helped her transfer and divert the land, listing her name in the records. Despite the land being declared protected forest land in a 1969 notification, Priyanka Sharma went ahead and built the house.

In 2019, a case was filed against Priyanka Sharma for occupying forest land. Her appeal in the High Court was dismissed. She then filed a claim in the district court, where a stay was granted due to the state’s delayed response. Eventually, the court dismissed her claim and confirmed the land as forest property.

DFO Ankit Pandey stated that Priyanka Sharma has been given seven days to vacate the house, after which further action will be taken.