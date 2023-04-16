WATCH: Not fond of Kuno? Namibian male cheetah Oban once again strays out of National Park, spotted in residential areas in Shivpuri

MP: Not fond of Kuno? Namibian male cheetah Oban once again strays out of National Park, spotted in residential areas in Shivpuri | FP Photo/File

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Seems like the Namibian male cheetah Oban is not fond of the Kuno National Park as on Sunday morning, it once again strayed into residential areas in Shivpuri district. The cheetah was spotted roaming in the fields of Jorai village of Bairad tehsil.

While Oban has created much panic among the villagers, teams of the Forest Department and Kuno National Park officials are trying everything possible to get the cheetah back to the national park safely.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Spotted resting under tree

The big cat reportedly ventured out of Kuno on Saturday night. Forest team officials were trying to track Oban with the help of a radio collar when some villagers reported that they spotted the cheetah resting under a tree in the fields of Jorai village.

Forest team vigilant

Forest guard Alok Prajapati, forest range assistant Sughar Singh Bajoria, forest guard Gabbar Singh Bajoria, tracking guard Surendra Yadav and driver Hari Om Parihar of the Forest Department team are present on the spot and are trying to take the cheetah back into the National Park area.

Notably, Oban has fled Kuno National Park boundaries in two instances earlier this month as well.