 WATCH: Not fond of Kuno? Namibian male cheetah Oban once again strays out of National Park, spotted in residential areas in Shivpuri
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: Not fond of Kuno? Namibian male cheetah Oban once again strays out of National Park, spotted in residential areas in Shivpuri

WATCH: Not fond of Kuno? Namibian male cheetah Oban once again strays out of National Park, spotted in residential areas in Shivpuri

Some villagers reported that they spotted the cheetah resting under a tree in the fields of Jorai village in Bairad tehsil.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
MP: Not fond of Kuno? Namibian male cheetah Oban once again strays out of National Park, spotted in residential areas in Shivpuri | FP Photo/File

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Seems like the Namibian male cheetah Oban is not fond of the Kuno National Park as on Sunday morning, it once again strayed into residential areas in Shivpuri district. The cheetah was spotted roaming in the fields of Jorai village of Bairad tehsil.

While Oban has created much panic among the villagers, teams of the Forest Department and Kuno National Park officials are trying everything possible to get the cheetah back to the national park safely.

Spotted resting under tree

The big cat reportedly ventured out of Kuno on Saturday night. Forest team officials were trying to track Oban with the help of a radio collar when some villagers reported that they spotted the cheetah resting under a tree in the fields of Jorai village.

Forest team vigilant

Forest guard Alok Prajapati, forest range assistant Sughar Singh Bajoria, forest guard Gabbar Singh Bajoria, tracking guard Surendra Yadav and driver Hari Om Parihar of the Forest Department team are present on the spot and are trying to take the cheetah back into the National Park area.

Notably, Oban has fled Kuno National Park boundaries in two instances earlier this month as well.

Read Also
MP: 5 days and a rescue operation by South African team later, Cheetah Oban brought back to Kuno;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Not fond of Kuno? Namibian male cheetah Oban once again strays out of National Park, spotted...

WATCH: Not fond of Kuno? Namibian male cheetah Oban once again strays out of National Park, spotted...

Madhya Pradesh: 'Congress did not organise Baba Saheb Ambedkar Mahakumb', says CM Shivraj Singh...

Madhya Pradesh: 'Congress did not organise Baba Saheb Ambedkar Mahakumb', says CM Shivraj Singh...

MP: CM Chouhan seeks reply from Sonia Gandhi over Congress leader Govind Singh's remarks on Rani...

MP: CM Chouhan seeks reply from Sonia Gandhi over Congress leader Govind Singh's remarks on Rani...

Bhopal: 'I have not spoken anything against Rani Kamlapati, BJP misinterpreted my statement',...

Bhopal: 'I have not spoken anything against Rani Kamlapati, BJP misinterpreted my statement',...

Madhya Pradesh: Former BSP MLA Sheela Tyagi joins Congress

Madhya Pradesh: Former BSP MLA Sheela Tyagi joins Congress