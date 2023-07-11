 MP: Noise Pollution Cause Problems To Residents In Ganj Badosa
MP: Noise Pollution Cause Problems To Residents In Ganj Badosa

A few residents urged the administration to stop any kind of noise pollution in the city.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 01:26 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): High-decibel noise created by DJs and by various companies to publicise their products has become a major problem for the residents in the city.

Although the district administration has imposed a ban on DJs and other sources of noise pollution because of examinations being conducted by educational institutions, the residents have not got any relief from noise.

A few residents urged the administration to stop any kind of noise pollution in the city. The vehicles are already producing a lot of noise in the streets and the noise caused by companies for publicity adds to the woes of the people.

The residents said that the government does not permit any company to do publicity on roads causing noise pollution.  

