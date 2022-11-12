MP: NOC needed for construction within 50 km radius of the airport: Director Ramji Awasthi

Raja Bhoj Airport |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director of Airport Authority, Ramji Awasthi, informed that for the construction of the building (billing) within a 50 km area of the airport, it is necessary to take NOC from the airport authority. For this, construction is necessary according to the building height mentioned for each area on the website named No-Couse. An area of ​​4 km from the airport is considered a Red Zone. It is mandatory to take permission from the airport authority for construction in this area.

The airport director informed the meeting was held to review the ongoing preparations for landing big Boeing aircraft at Raja Bhoj airport.

Bhopal Divisional Commissioner, Maalsingh Bhadiya instructed that for this, a workshop should be organized with the officials of the Airport Authority, Municipal Corporation, Town and Country Planning, and Builders Association so that everyone should be informed about the instructions given.

Divisional Commissioner Bhadiya instructed in the meeting that meat and fish shops should not be set up in the open areas around the airport and that the residual waste should be disposed of by the Municipal Corporation. The ongoing preparations for landing big Boeing aircraft were also reviewed in the meeting and instructions were also given to the subordinate officers regarding the land being sought by the Airport Authority.

Divisional Commissioner Bhadiya instructed the Airport Director to do continuous patrolling to stop dogs and other animals in the airport area and deploy staff for security.

Director Ramji Awasthi told that before covid, 13 lakh passengers used to travel every year. The figure expected this year is around 11 lakh. Bhoj Airport stands third in the Customer Satisfaction Index with a score of 7.9/5. By the year 2023, the new Air Tragic Control will be ready and after getting 4 acres of land from the Army, the visibility will go from 350 meters so that aircraft can be landed even in bad weather.

With this, soon after getting permission from DGCA, the facility for the maintenance of large aircraft will start by December 2023.

Mr. Awasthi told that flights are being operated by two companies Air India and Indigo at Bhoj airport.

There is connectivity from Bhopal to 9 cities, and 4 aerobridges are operating at the airport. There are 3 child care rooms for children, along with this 6 ticket counters are operating. More than 1182 passenger capacity can be operated at a time.