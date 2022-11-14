MP: No shortage of fertilizer in State, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there is no shortage of fertilizer in any district in the state. Adequate supplies have been ensured in each district. Farmers do not have to line up for the fertilizer, said Chouhan.

He was seeking information related to distribution of fertilizers from officials during a meeting at his residence office. Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Ashok Varnwal informed that sufficient manure and fertilizers are available in the state. As of today, Urea is available at 2.54 LMT including transit, DAP at 1.55 LMT including transit and NPK at 0.56 LMT. If we look at the percentage, out of the quota for the month of November, 77 percent DAP and 57 percent urea is available.

There has been continuous allocation of fertilizers from the central government. Rakes are coming in regularly and there is no problem anywhere. Cash distribution is being done from 240 double lock centers of the marketing association. 150 additional centers have been approved at crowded double lock centres. Private fertilizer vendors have also set up counters at double lock centres, said the officer. There are 406 such counters in the state.

