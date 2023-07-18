MP: NIA Attaches Poultry Farm Over ISIS-Inspired Terror Conspiracy Case

MP: NIA Attaches Property In Connection With ISIS-Inspired Terror Conspiracy Case In MP |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached a poultry farm in Madhya Pradesh that was allegedly being used by the members of the ISIS-inspired terror group 'Sufa', an official said on Tuesday. The official said the poultry farm was used by 'Sufa' members for radicalising new cadres and training them in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The property of Imran Khan, at Julwaniya village in Ratlam district, was attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a conspiracy to perpetrate acts of terror in Rajasthan, said a spokesperson of the anti-terror federal agency.

NIA had on September 22 last year filed a charge sheet against Khan and 10 other accused. It had seized explosives and components used in making IEDs.

The case was registered against 'Sufa', a newly formed local terror group, in April 2022 in connection with its alleged conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts in Rajasthan, the NIA said.

The spokesperson said investigations have revealed that 'Sufa' was deeply inspired by the activities of the global terror group ISIS and was inclined toward the 'Jihadi ideology'.

"Members of 'Sufa' had motivated other youth of the area to join the group for carrying out terror acts," the official said.