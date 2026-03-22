MP News: Wall Of Old Irrigation Department Office Collapses In Jabalpur, Claims Worker's Life |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A worker lost his life after a wall of the old Irrigation Department office collapsed over him in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, as reported on Sunday.

According to information, the incident occurred on Sunday morning in Bargi Nagar near Bargi Dam.

The deceased was identified as Dhani Ram Jharia. He got trapped under the debris while working on demolishing the building, which led to his unfortunate demise.

Locals tried to rescue him, but he was already dead by the time he was pulled out.

Tractor driver, who was working with Dhani Ram, said they had arrived at the site as usual to help remove bricks from the old building when the wall suddenly fell.

Bargi Nagar police in-charge Sarita Patel reached the site immediately after receiving the information.

The police conducted formalities at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem at the medical college.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Further details are awited.