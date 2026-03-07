MP News: Tenure Of RERA Chairman Who Took On Government Ends

MP News: Tenure Of RERA Chairman Who Took On Govt Ends | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tenure of the chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), AP Shrivastava, whom the government could not remove, despite all efforts, ended on Friday.

Shrivastava completed his full five-year term in office. The dispute between 1984 batch IAS officer Shrivastava and the government began in February 2024.

After the change of government, the chairmen of all corporations, boards, and authorities were removed.

The government included Shrivastava’s name in the list of those who were removed. But it did not have the authority to remove him in this way, so he expressed resentment against it to the then chief secretary.

Afterwards, the government began an inquiry against him. In this case, too, Shrivastava won in the Supreme Court, so the inquiry came to an end.

A man complained to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Shrivastava in connection with irregularities in appointments. EOW registered a PE against him and began to probe the case.

But Shrivastava took on EOW for registering a case against him. This case, too, was swept under the carpet.

The government was waiting for the end of his term. Now, the government will take initiatives to appoint a new chairman of RERA.

To appoint a new chairman, a selection committee will be formed under the chief justice of the high court. The principal secretary of the Urban Development Department and the principal secretary of law will be the members of the committee. The government is yet to form the committee.

The government has, however, prepared a list of candidates for the post of RERA chairman. The list consists of the names of those officers who have retired on the pay scale of the chief secretary and those who are going to retire this year.

The ten-year CR of these officers and postings will be taken into consideration.

The list consists of the names of Malay Shrivastava, SN Mishra, Ajit Kesari, Kalpana Srivastava, JN Kansotiya, Vinod Kumar and other officers.