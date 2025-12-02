 MP News: Teacher Caught Drunk In School, Video Goes Viral
A villager, Mahesh Yadav, alleged that the teacher frequently consumes liquor inside the school premises. “He stays drunk most of the time and misbehaves with children violently. Our daughters also study here, and we are worried. Why are such teachers appointed by the government?” he complained.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Teacher Caught Drunk In School, Video Goes Viral | representative image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A government teacher on duty was found in an intoxicated state at Naveen Primary School at Majra Tola (Pali) under Buxwaha Development Block of Chhatarpur district. A viral video circulating on social media shows the teacher Bhagunta Ahirwar arriving drunk at the school, grabbing students by their collars and throwing them out of the classroom.

The villagers claimed that the teacher comes to school while drunk almost every day, severely affecting the educational activities.

Education department swung into action after the video went viral. A team under BEO and BRC visisted the school and confirmed that authenticity of the viral video.



Students Vijay Yadav and Rani revealed that the teacher often arrives drunk and forces them to leave by 1 pm before leaving himself. “Sometimes he brings alcohol to school and drinks here. He even beats us when he is drunk. We are scared to come to school,” they said.

Not the first time
It came to fore that that this was not the first complaint against Ahirwar. In March, when a NITI Aayog team visited the school for inspection he was found intoxicated and misbehaving. He was suspended on the spot. However, he was reinstated in October and transferred to Primary School Pali but he did not improve.

Dismissal proceedings underway
District Education Officer Arun Shankar Pandey confirmed that the allegations of the teacher coming to school drunk have been found true. A proposal for his dismissal is being sent to senior officials, he said.

