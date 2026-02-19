MP News: Railways To Close UTS On Mobile App From March 1, Shift Services To RailOne App

Mumbai Local Train Update: UTS App To Be Discontinued From March 1, Users To Make Switch To RailOne | File Photo (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railways will phase out the UTS on Mobile App (used for unreserved ticket booking) from March 1. Its services will be shifted to the new unified RailOne App.

The new 'super app' will combine unreserved and reserved ticket booking, live train tracking, catering services, PNR status, and RailMadad grievance services, replacing several older systems.

According to Railway officials, the widely used UTS app is being discontinued, and passengers will need to use the RailOne App for all ticket bookings.

Some features on the UTS app - including new user registration, season ticket booking or renewal, and R-Wallet top-ups - have already been suspended. However, existing balances in the UTS R-Wallet are safe and can be used in the RailOne App.

RailOne is also offering a 3% discount on unreserved tickets until June 14.