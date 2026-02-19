 MP News: Railways To Close UTS On Mobile App From March 1, Shift Services To RailOne App
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Railways To Close UTS On Mobile App From March 1, Shift Services To RailOne App

MP News: Railways To Close UTS On Mobile App From March 1, Shift Services To RailOne App

Railways will discontinue the UTS on Mobile App from March 1 and shift services to the new RailOne App. The unified app will offer unreserved and reserved ticket booking, live tracking, catering, PNR status and RailMadad services. UTS features like registration and wallet top-ups are suspended. Existing balances remain safe. RailOne offers a 3% discount till June 14.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Local Train Update: UTS App To Be Discontinued From March 1, Users To Make Switch To RailOne | File Photo (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railways will phase out the UTS on Mobile App (used for unreserved ticket booking) from March 1. Its services will be shifted to the new unified RailOne App.

The new 'super app' will combine unreserved and reserved ticket booking, live train tracking, catering services, PNR status, and RailMadad grievance services, replacing several older systems.

According to Railway officials, the widely used UTS app is being discontinued, and passengers will need to use the RailOne App for all ticket bookings.

Some features on the UTS app - including new user registration, season ticket booking or renewal, and R-Wallet top-ups - have already been suspended. However, existing balances in the UTS R-Wallet are safe and can be used in the RailOne App.

FPJ Shorts
'Itni Himmat Kaha Se Aarahi Hai?': Gen Z’s Brutally Honest Work Emails Go Viral; Leave Millennials Stunned
'Itni Himmat Kaha Se Aarahi Hai?': Gen Z’s Brutally Honest Work Emails Go Viral; Leave Millennials Stunned
Ryan Burl Smashes Wellalage For Massive 103-Metre Six In ZIM Vs SL ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Clash
Ryan Burl Smashes Wellalage For Massive 103-Metre Six In ZIM Vs SL ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Clash
Political Heat Rises In Raigad As BJP–NCP Move To Form Zilla Parishad Power Without Shinde Sena
Political Heat Rises In Raigad As BJP–NCP Move To Form Zilla Parishad Power Without Shinde Sena
'Ye Utne Hi Indian Hain...': Akshay Kumar Takes Bold Stand Against Racism Faced By North-East Indians On Wheel Of Fortune
'Ye Utne Hi Indian Hain...': Akshay Kumar Takes Bold Stand Against Racism Faced By North-East Indians On Wheel Of Fortune

RailOne is also offering a 3% discount on unreserved tickets until June 14.

Read Also
MP News: WCR Announces 7 Pairs Of Holi Special Trains To Manage Festive Rush
article-image

Follow us on