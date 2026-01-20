MP News: Proposals For Vehicles, Furniture, Acs Won’t Be Accepted Under Third Supplementary Budget | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government will put up a third supplementary budget in the upcoming budget session. The government plans to bring the budget at the end of the financial year to meet necessary expenses.

About the third supplementary budget, the finance department clearly said that the proposals for purchasing vehicles, furniture, office equipment, and air-conditioners would not be accepted.

According to the circular issued by the finance department, such proposals for which advance payment has been sanctioned from the state emergency fund will be accepted.

The schemes for which the Central Government is giving its share of funs and the state government is unable to arrange money with the help of financial aid from the schemes of other departments will be accepted.

If budget is required, the proposals will be accepted under capital assistance for the work approved by the Central Government.

The funds will be sanctioned only if the remaining budget of the other schemes cannot fulfil the requirements.