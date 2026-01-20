 MP News: Proposals For Vehicles, Furniture, Acs Won’t Be Accepted Under Third Supplementary Budget
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Proposals For Vehicles, Furniture, Acs Won’t Be Accepted Under Third Supplementary Budget

MP News: Proposals For Vehicles, Furniture, Acs Won’t Be Accepted Under Third Supplementary Budget

According to the circular issued by the finance department, such proposals for which advance payment has been sanctioned from the state emergency fund will be accepted. The schemes for which the Central Government is giving its share of funs and the state government is unable to arrange money with the help of financial aid from the schemes of other departments will be accepted.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Proposals For Vehicles, Furniture, Acs Won’t Be Accepted Under Third Supplementary Budget | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government will put up a third supplementary budget in the upcoming budget session. The government plans to bring the budget at the end of the financial year to meet necessary expenses.

About the third supplementary budget, the finance department clearly said that the proposals for purchasing vehicles, furniture, office equipment, and air-conditioners would not be accepted.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Students Brutally Beaten For Parking Vehicle Near Madrasa In Kalpana Nagar; Girl Shows...
article-image

According to the circular issued by the finance department, such proposals for which advance payment has been sanctioned from the state emergency fund will be accepted.

The schemes for which the Central Government is giving its share of funs and the state government is unable to arrange money with the help of financial aid from the schemes of other departments will be accepted.

FPJ Shorts
AI In Healthcare Must Be Multilingual And Voice-Enabled To Ensure Inclusive Digital Access Across India
AI In Healthcare Must Be Multilingual And Voice-Enabled To Ensure Inclusive Digital Access Across India
What Is Neo 1? Startup NeoSapien Secures Patent For India’s First AI-Native Wearable
What Is Neo 1? Startup NeoSapien Secures Patent For India’s First AI-Native Wearable
CUET PG 2026: Registration Process Ends Today At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg; Here's How To Apply
CUET PG 2026: Registration Process Ends Today At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg; Here's How To Apply
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Ghatkopar West Building, No Injuries; 2nd Such Incident Reported Today
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Ghatkopar West Building, No Injuries; 2nd Such Incident Reported Today

If budget is required, the proposals will be accepted under capital assistance for the work approved by the Central Government.

The funds will be sanctioned only if the remaining budget of the other schemes cannot fulfil the requirements.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces ₹4 Lakh For Families Of Deceased, ₹1 Lakh For...
MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces ₹4 Lakh For Families Of Deceased, ₹1 Lakh For...
Madhya Pradesh January 20, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings, Warmer Days In State; No Major...
Madhya Pradesh January 20, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings, Warmer Days In State; No Major...
Bhopal News: Tribals And Dalits Abused, Land Grabbed In Anandpur Dham; Congress
Bhopal News: Tribals And Dalits Abused, Land Grabbed In Anandpur Dham; Congress
Bhopal News: Layoffs Rock MP Metro Rail Corporation Amid Cost-Cutting Measure In Bhopal; 9 Employees...
Bhopal News: Layoffs Rock MP Metro Rail Corporation Amid Cost-Cutting Measure In Bhopal; 9 Employees...
MP News: Time Is Ripe For BJP To Tell Vijay Shah To Quit
MP News: Time Is Ripe For BJP To Tell Vijay Shah To Quit