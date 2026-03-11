MP News: Property Guideline Rates Likely To Rise By 15% In Parts Of Jabalpur |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration in Jabalpur has proposed a 15% increase in property guideline rates in several parts of the district.

The proposal was approved during a meeting of the District Valuation Committee, which reviews the market value of land and other immovable properties every year.

According to officials, the revision will affect 1,366 locations out of a total of 2,705 locations in the district.

If approved, the new guideline rates will lead to higher government valuation for property transactions such as land and house registrations.

Guideline rates are the minimum property values set by the government for registration purposes.

When these rates increase, the registration cost for buying or selling property may also rise.

Officials said the proposed increase has been decided after analysing several factors.

One of the key criteria was locations where property registrations were recorded at prices higher than the existing government guideline rates, indicating that the market value in those areas has increased.

The administration also looked at areas where a large number of land diversion cases were approved.

Land diversion refers to converting agricultural land into residential or commercial use, which usually increases the value of the land.

Another factor considered was the development of infrastructure, especially areas located near proposed ring roads and highways, where land prices are expected to rise in the coming years.

In addition, the authorities examined locations where a significant number of layouts and building maps were approved by the Town and Country Planning Department, suggesting rapid urban development in those areas.

Officials said the aim of the revision is to align government guideline rates with the actual market value of properties in different parts of the district.

The proposed guideline rates will come into effect only after they receive final approval from the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Once approved, the new rates will be implemented for property registrations in the district.