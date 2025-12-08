MP News: Police Crack Wedding Theft Case, Recover Gold Worth ₹27 Lakh | File

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested the key accused in a high-value theft at a wedding ceremony and recovered stolen gold jewelry worth approximately Rs 27 lakh.

The incident occurred on the night of November 22 at Raj Kishori Marriage Garden. Complainant, Jagriti Singh Bhadauria, a school principal, had attended a relative’s wedding carrying her genuine gold ornaments—including necklaces, a mangalsutra, rings and earrings—concealed in a purse, while wearing imitation jewellery. During the festivities, she discovered the chain of her bag open and the jewellery box missing.

Acting on her complaint at Gola ka Mandir police station, officers examined CCTV footage from the venue. The footage revealed a suspicious woman and a child at the scene. Following an investigation, the police arrested the main accused, identified as Ghanshyam Das Kori.

During interrogation, Kori confessed to stealing the purse and implicated a woman named Rani. Based on his information, police recovered 25 tolas of gold from his residence in Hazira and seized his motorcycle. A search is underway for the absconding accused, Rani.