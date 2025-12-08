 MP News: Police Crack Wedding Theft Case, Recover Gold Worth ₹27 Lakh
Monday, December 08, 2025
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested the key accused in a high-value theft at a wedding ceremony and recovered stolen gold jewelry worth approximately Rs 27 lakh.

The incident occurred on the night of November 22 at Raj Kishori Marriage Garden. Complainant, Jagriti Singh Bhadauria, a school principal, had attended a relative’s wedding carrying her genuine gold ornaments—including necklaces, a mangalsutra, rings and earrings—concealed in a purse, while wearing imitation jewellery. During the festivities, she discovered the chain of her bag open and the jewellery box missing.

