MP News: PMAY Verification Team Attacked In Ashta

MP News: PMAY Verification Team Attacked |

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Members of a verification team under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were allegedly assaulted during official duty in Lakhukhedi village under the Ashta development block, triggering outrage among Panchayat employees.

Officials said PCO Vishram Singh Malviya, Secretary Anokhilal Malviya, and Employment Assistant Bhim Singh Parmar of Gram Panchayat Guradia Bajyapt were verifying 60 beneficiaries on Saturday.

At the residence of accused Mansingh Thakur, they were allegedly abused, assaulted, and chased with an axe. The employees escaped and informed Janpad Panchayat CEO Amit Vyas.

A letter was sent to Siddikganj Police Station seeking FIR registration, but Panchayat representatives alleged inaction and rude behaviour by Station In-charge Raju Singh Baghel.

In protest, the Panchayat Joint Front has called for a lockout of all Gram Panchayats on February 23 and a demonstration at noon, submitting memorandums to SDM Nitin Kumar Tale, Collector Balaguru K., and SP Deepak Kumar Shukla.

TI Baghel denied allegations, saying FIR would be registered after on-the-spot investigation and no complainant was mistreated. Further inquiry is underway.