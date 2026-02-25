MP News: PM under Trump, Epstein pressure, says LoP | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The India-US trade deal was done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi without taking the approval of the Cabinet. It is not an Indo-US deal but a Trump-Modi deal, said Leader of Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi. He was addressing the Kisan Panchayat here on Tuesday.

The Congress launched a nationwide agitation against the trade deal from Madhya Pradesh.

He also claimed that the PM did not consult senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh (Defence), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Agriculture) and Nitin Gadkari (Road Transport and Highways) in this regard.

"This is not a deal, but an arrow struck in the hearts of the country's farmers," he said.

He also alleged that through the trade deal, the PM has compromised the interests of India's agriculture, data, textile and import sectors.

He further claimed, “The Indo-US trade deal was done by PM Modi under the pressure of US President Donald Trump because of Epstein files and to save industrialist Adani.”

Gandhi also challenged PM Modi to withdraw the deal but said that the PM was not in a position to do so because of the Epstein Files.

Sharing descriptions written by former Army chief Gen M M Naravane's memoir, Rahul Gandhi accused the Prime Minister and Defence Minister of not taking decision when the Chinese army came near the line of control.

Launding the Indian Youth Congress leaders by calling them “Babbar Sher,” Gandhi asked them to stand firm against the atrocities of RSS and BJP on the farmers and citizens of the state.

PM speaks in Mann Ki Baat, but does not say a word in Parl: Kharge

Criticising PM Modi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “He had the time speak on Mann Ki Baat, but did not have time to present his statement in Parliament on trade deal.”

Kharge asked, “ Modi always says he has talks with Trump... does he (Modi) discuss issues about selling the nation to Trump?”

Speaking on the Youth Congress protest at the AI summit, Kharge said even the BJP workers had protested during the Common Wealth Games held in New Delhi thereby insulting the nation.