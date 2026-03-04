MP News: Over 30K Cases Pending, SWC Lying Defunct For Six Years | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 30,524 cases are pending in the State Women’s Commission (SWC). There are 50 cases, for which reports have been received, but they cannot be settled until the formation of the commission.

SWC has been defunct for six years. The government has appointed neither a chairperson for the commission nor any of its members. Besides the chairman, the government is required to appoint five members to the commission.

After returning to power in 2020, the government did not make any appointments for the SWC.

The last chairperson of the commission was the Congress leader, Shobha Oza, who was removed from the position after the BJP government returned to power.

After her removal, Oza filed a petition in the court, after which the government did not appoint anyone to the position.

Congress legislator Ajay Singh recently raised the issue of appointments in SWC in the House.

The government speaks a lot about women’s empowerment, but the formation of the SWC has been pending for several years, Singh said, adding that the government must say when it is going to set up the commission.

The government is preparing to celebrate Women’s Day on March 8 with much fanfare, but it has made little effort to appoint a chairperson and members to the SWC.

According to sources, the state government is mulling over making appointments in the SWC this month.

The names of the SWC chairperson and its three members have been sent to the BJP’s central leadership for approval.

It indicates that the clouds, which have covered the SWC, may drift away this month.