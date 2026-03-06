MP News: Municipal Corporation Targets Bank Accounts Of Defaulters In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Municipal Corporation has written to banks in Jabalpur requesting details of bank accounts of major property tax defaulters. The move is aimed at directly seizing accounts and recovering outstanding tax dues.

Municipal Commissioner Ramprakash Ahirwar sent letters to regional managers of banks functioning in Jabalpur on March 5. The corporation has also sent a list of big defaulters with heavy tax arrears to these banks.

Banks have been asked to share details of current and savings accounts of these individuals and institutions, along with the full name and address of each account holder.

The Municipal Commissioner clarified that this action is being taken under sections 173, 174, 175, and 178 of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956. Under this law, bank accounts are treated as movable property for the purpose of recovering outstanding dues. The corporation also cited key Supreme Court judgments to support its legal stand on recovering dues directly from bank accounts.

Ahirwar said the corporation has to recover crores of rupees from taxpayers across the city. Despite repeated notices, many big defaulters have not paid their taxes. He added that the corporation's coffers are currently empty and revenue collection is urgent to keep development work running.

The corporation has already seized and sealed several properties in the past. Now it is directly targeting bank accounts to ensure faster and stricter recovery of dues.