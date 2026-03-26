MP News: Jaora Municipality Presents ₹150 Crore Budget For 2026-27 |

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Jaora Municipality held a special meeting on Wednesday to present its budget for 2026-27, with chairman Lokesh Vijwa announcing an outlay of Rs 150 crore. The meeting began at 12.45 pm. Opposition BJP councillors stayed away in protest.

The budget focuses on basic civic needs. Key proposals include a wastewater treatment plant under the Swachh Bharat Mission, waste disposal at the trenching ground and the repair and construction of city roads. A new dam on the Malini river and a 79km water supply pipeline from the pumping station to the filter plant in Jaora have also been proposed.

Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 scheme, three high-level water tanks are being constructed in the city and are expected to be completed soon. Drinking water supply through the Mahi Yojana has also been proposed. Retaining walls will be built on both sides of Piliya Khal and the area will be developed with paver blocks.

To increase revenue, a shopping complex will be constructed on Bhimakhedi Road. Citizens have been urged to pay their taxes on time.

BJP councillor Rukman Rajesh Dhakad termed the meeting unconstitutional, stating that the chairman's signature on the budget copy was against the rules.