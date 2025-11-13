MP News: Increased Demand Of Power In Jabalpur Due To Rabi Crop To Be Given Top Priority

Madhya Pradesh Transco: Capacitor BMP News: Increased Demand Of Power In Jabalpur Due To Rabi Crop To Be Given Top Priorityanks At 412 Substations Ensuring Quality Power |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Transco asked its engineers that in view of the increased electricity demand during the Rabi crop season, maintaining stability and reliability of the transmission network should be given top priority.

A review meeting of field executive engineers of the eastern region of Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) was held at the company headquarters in Jabalpur.

Managing Director Sunil Tiwari urged them to work with MP Transco’s “Zero Accident Target” as their top priority. He emphasised zero tolerance toward any negligence in safety and instructed everyone to ensure complete adherence to safety standards in every operation. The Managing Director encouraged the officers to make small yet meaningful improvements at their respective workplaces and contribute to the company’s steady progress.

He urged them to become competent and competitive to meet future challenges. Motivating the engineers, he said they should prepare and train themselves in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop skills in line with upcoming technological demands.

He further instructed engineers to enhance professional networking for continuous knowledge growth and to promptly report cases of low ground clearance in transmission lines to the administration, while also warning the public about potential dangers. He also directed the formation of a special committee to review safety appliances.

The Managing Director interacted with the younger generation of engineers and said the senior generation will soon retire; therefore, you must take ownership of the company and prepare yourselves to face future challenges. Tiwari said that the upcoming two months will be challenging for the transmission company.

In view of the increased electricity demand during the Rabi crop season, maintaining stability and reliability of the transmission network should be given top priority. He reviewed transformer loading and tripping in transmission lines and substations and instructed that preventive maintenance be carried out timely to avoid breakdown situations. He noted that due to the alertness and vigilance of field officers, MP Transco has successfully reduced tripping incidents and minimised breakdown durations.

Field officers share their views

During the meeting, field executive engineers shared their efforts toward improving safety and work procedures. The review meeting was attended by senior officers from headquarters, Jabalpur, along with around 30 field engineers from districts of Jabalpur, Sagar, Seoni, Satna, Katni, Shahdol, Tikamgarh, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Singrauli, and Damoh under the eastern region.