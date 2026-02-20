 MP News: Hemant Katare Resigns As Deputy LoP During Budget Session
HomeBhopalMP News: Hemant Katare Resigns As Deputy LoP During Budget Session

Congress MLA Hemant Katare resigned as Deputy Leader of Opposition during the Budget Session, citing family responsibilities and inability to devote time to his constituency. He submitted his resignation to Mallikarjun Kharge, Jitu Patwari and Umang Singhar. BJP leaders termed it Congress’ internal matter.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Leader of Opposition Hemant Katare resigned from his post in the State Legislative Assembly on fifth day of the Budget Session, citing family responsibilities and lack of time.

Katare submitted his resignation to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar.

According to Sanjay Kamle, Organisation General Secretary of the state Congress unit, Katare mentioned in his resignation letter that he was unable to devote adequate time and attention to his constituency under the prevailing circumstances, and therefore decided to step down from the position of Deputy Leader of Opposition.

The final decision on whether to accept the resignation will be taken by MPCC President Jitu Patwari and the party’s top leadership.

Cong’s internal matter: BJP

Reacting to the development, BJP MLAs and several ministers termed the resignation an internal matter of Congress. However, Minister Lakhan Patel told media that there could be internal conflicts within the Congress and more details may emerge in the coming days.

