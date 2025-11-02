MP News: Four Injured As Bolero Falls Off Overbridge Near Rahatgarh Bus Stand In Sagar | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A road accident was reported in Madhya Pradesh Sagar district, where a vehicle lost control and fell off an overbridge near the Rahatgarh bus stand on Saturday night.

The accident injured 4 people, including 2 women.

According to information, the Bolero, bearing registration number MP 13 CA 0871, was heading from Motinagar Square towards Khurai Road.

FP Photo

This is when it suddenly went out of control on the Rahatgarh overbridge. It broke through the railing and fell down.

Soon after witnessing, locals rushed to the spot and helped rescue the injured, who were trapped inside the vehicle.

FP Photo

Police reached the scene after receiving information and took the injured to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said the injured include a man, two women and a young girl. The vehicle was reportedly traveling from Sagar to Bhangarh.

The driver fled from the spot after the accident.

Police are investigating the incident.

Further details are awaited.