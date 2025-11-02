 MP News: Four Injured As Bolero Falls Off Overbridge Near Rahatgarh Bus Stand In Sagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Four Injured As Bolero Falls Off Overbridge Near Rahatgarh Bus Stand In Sagar

MP News: Four Injured As Bolero Falls Off Overbridge Near Rahatgarh Bus Stand In Sagar

Officials said the injured include a man, two women and a young girl. The vehicle was reportedly traveling from Sagar to Bhangarh.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Four Injured As Bolero Falls Off Overbridge Near Rahatgarh Bus Stand In Sagar | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A road accident was reported in Madhya Pradesh Sagar district, where a vehicle lost control and fell off an overbridge near the Rahatgarh bus stand on Saturday night. 

The accident injured 4 people, including 2 women. 

According to information, the Bolero, bearing registration number MP 13 CA 0871, was heading from Motinagar Square towards Khurai Road. 

FP Photo

This is when it suddenly went out of control on the Rahatgarh overbridge. It broke through the railing and fell down.

FPJ Shorts
'Your Dedication Over 2 Decades Is Inspirational': Anil Kumble Pays Tribute To Rohan Bopanna On Retirement
'Your Dedication Over 2 Decades Is Inspirational': Anil Kumble Pays Tribute To Rohan Bopanna On Retirement
'Shakal Se 40, Akal Se 120': Akshay Kumar Pens Quirky Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan As He Turns 60
'Shakal Se 40, Akal Se 120': Akshay Kumar Pens Quirky Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan As He Turns 60
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Rain Delays Play At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Rain Delays Play At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
What Will Happen If IND W Vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup Final Gets Washed Out In Navi Mumbai? Check Out Possible Scenarios 
What Will Happen If IND W Vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup Final Gets Washed Out In Navi Mumbai? Check Out Possible Scenarios 

Soon after witnessing, locals rushed to the spot and helped rescue the injured, who were trapped inside the vehicle.

FP Photo

Police reached the scene after receiving information and took the injured to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said the injured include a man, two women and a young girl. The vehicle was reportedly traveling from Sagar to Bhangarh. 

The driver fled from the spot after the accident.

Police are investigating the incident.

Further details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Bundelkhand’s Daughter Kranti Goud Shines As India Gears Up For The...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Bundelkhand’s Daughter Kranti Goud Shines As India Gears Up For The...

MP News: Four Injured As Bolero Falls Off Overbridge Near Rahatgarh Bus Stand In Sagar

MP News: Four Injured As Bolero Falls Off Overbridge Near Rahatgarh Bus Stand In Sagar

MP News: Principal-Teacher Duo Caught Boozing At CM Rise School In Sagar; Viral Video Prompts Police...

MP News: Principal-Teacher Duo Caught Boozing At CM Rise School In Sagar; Viral Video Prompts Police...

MP News: State's Way Forward As Industrial Growth Rate Pegged At 24%, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: State's Way Forward As Industrial Growth Rate Pegged At 24%, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh November 2, 2025, Weather Updates: Rain to Continue in Several Districts Including...

Madhya Pradesh November 2, 2025, Weather Updates: Rain to Continue in Several Districts Including...