MP News: 'Body More Burnt Than Car...' Police Suspect Husband's Foul Play After 38-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Car; Family Blames Man's Extra-Marital Affairs

MP News: Sagar Police Suspect Foul Play In Death Of 38-Year-Old Woman Case; Family Blames Husband's Extra-Marital Affairs |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar police are still investigating the suspicious death of 38-year-old Seema Kurmi in a car fire and suspect her husband of foul play.

Notably, the deceased, Seema, was travelling with her husband, Nilesh Kurmi, and two clinic employees near Garhakota on Sunday when the car veered off the road and caught fire. While the 3 men escaped safely, Seema was found dead inside the burnt vehicle.

As the incident seemed suspicious, the authorities took the husband, Nilesh Patel, and two other hospital staff members into custody for questioning.

Car less burnt than body

Police noted that while Seema’s body was severely burnt, the car showed relatively little damage, raising doubts about the cause of death.

Additionally, the statements of the accused Nilesh kept changing during interrogation, which increased the suspicion.

Seema’s father, Radha Charan Patel, alleged that his daughter’s death was intentional.

He said that on the night of Sunday, March 21, he received a call claiming Seema had fainted, followed by another call saying a truck hit her car and it fell into a ditch.

He questioned how others in the car, including her husband and 2 companions, escaped unharmed if it were an accident.

Seema’s family alleges extra-marital affair

Seema’s family also accused Nilesh of having a relationship with another woman, which allegedly caused frequent disputes between the couple.

The forensic team collected key evidence from Dr. Nilesh’s clinic in Gharakota. Police stated that the detailed post-mortem report will reveal the exact cause of death, and questioning of her husband is ongoing.

Police are investigating this angle as well. The truth behind the case is expected to be revealed soon.