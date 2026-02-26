 MP News: Anandpur Trust Encroached Upon Government Land, Says Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma
MP News: Anandpur Trust Encroached Upon Government Land, Says Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma

Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma informed that the Anandpur Trust has encroached on 0.618 hectares of revenue land and 3.52 hectares of forest land. The trust, which gained attention after Narendra Modi’s visit, already holds over 2,100 hectares and has purchased SC/ST community land, raising concerns over exploitation and controversial activities.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma, in a written reply, informed the House on Thursday that the Anandpur Trust had encroached upon the government land.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Anandpur in April last year. The trust hogged the limelight after Modi’s trip. Afterwards, there have been several disputes about the trust.

Verma said the trust had encroached upon 0.618 hectares of the revenue department in the Basakhedi area, Ashoknagar, and 3.52 hectares of the forest department in the Isagarh area.

The trust has over 2,100 hectares in its possession in Ashoknagar. It also purchased land belonging to the SC/ST communities.

A dispute over the Anandpur Trust recently cropped up in the district.

According to reports, a complaint made by the trust led to the transfer of the collector of Ashoknagar, but the trust denied filing such a complaint.

article-image

There are allegations of exploitation by the trust. After the government’s confirmation about encroachment upon the government land by the trust, it is clear that its activities are controversial.

The trust has an empire, which is barricaded, and one can go there only with the permission of its officials.

