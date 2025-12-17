MP News: 17 Vehicles Confiscated For Illegally Transporting Coal In Singrauli District

MP News: 17 Vehicles Confiscated For Illegally Transporting Coal | Representative Image

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A team consisting of the officials of the mining department, RTO, and police confiscated 17 vehicles loaded with coal in the Jhingurda mines area in the Singrauli district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The operation, which continued throughout the Tuesday night, was launched following instructions from collector Gaurav Banal. Mining inspector Ashok Mishra conducted an inquiry in which it was found that eight vehicles were transporting coal without valid papers.

Read Also Indore News: High Court Directs To Expedite Removal Of Bus Stops

According to a probe carried out by the RTO road safety unit, it was found that the vehicle drivers did not carry fitness certificates and insurance papers. The vehicles were loaded with more coal than the permissible limit.

The action was taken after the public representatives and villagers complained about the violation of traffic rules by the coal mafia. The complaints came up during an inquiry into a road accident.

Mining officer Akansha Patel said a syndicate was running the illegal coal transport racket, which deprived the government of a huge amount of royalty.

When the officials confiscated the vehicles, several vehicle drivers ran away from the scene. But the fugitives were identified, and a list consisting of their names has been handed over to the police, official sources said.

All confiscated vehicles have been parked on the premises of the Morwa police station. The district administration said that those who would violate the coal transportation rules would face the music. Their permits may be cancelled, sources said.