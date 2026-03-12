MP News: 13-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted By Father Over Photo In Jabalpur, Suffers Injuries To Private Parts; Mother Alleges Police Inaction | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl was beaten by her father and grandmother so brutally that she suffered injuries to her private parts, as reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Thursday.

According to information, the incident came to light from the Tilwara Police Station area of Jabalpur. The girl’s mother, Rani Dubey, alleged that her husband Krishna Kumar Dubey and mother-in-law Vidya Bai Dubey assaulted the child.

At present her condition remains critical and she is receiving treatment at the ICU of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College. Questions are also being raised over the police response and delay in action.

The mother further informed that she lives in Katni while her husband lives in the Bhairav Nagar area of Jabalpur. The couple has been living separately due to family disputes.

She said their elder daughter had been living with her father for about a year, while the younger daughter stayed with her.

Recently, the younger girl came to Jabalpur to appear for her exams and stayed with her father.

Dispute over photograph

The mother alleged that a dispute over a photograph led to an argument at home, after which the father and grandmother allegedly beat the girl severely.

She claimed the child also suffered serious injuries to her private parts, after which her condition worsened.

During the incident, the girl reportedly managed to call her mother and informed her about the assault.

On her mother’s advice, she contacted the emergency helpline 112 and reached the Tilwara police station for help.

However, Rani Dubey alleged that the police behaved irresponsibly and did not take the complaint seriously. She claimed officers pressured the girl not to file a complaint against her father.

According to the mother, it took her around 2 hours to reach Jabalpur from Katni. She alleged that the child remained frightened at the police station and no immediate action was taken.

After several hours, the girl was finally sent for medical examination at the medical college hospital.

Doctors admitted the child to the ICU due to her serious condition. The mother said the doctors would not have admitted her to the ICU if the injuries were not severe.

Rani Dubey also alleged that she has been receiving threatening phone calls. She has demanded strict action against those responsible and an investigation into the alleged negligence by the police.