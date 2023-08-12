 MP: Newborn Dies After Birth At Clinic In Satna, Kin Create Ruckus
The family hailed from Sohawal town of Satna, which created a ruckus at the clinic after the infant died.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 09:09 PM IST
Newborn Dies After Birth At Clinic In Satna, Kin Create Ruckus | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn baby died at the clinic operated by Dr Rupesh Garg at the Rajendra Nagar locality of Satna on Saturday, the police said.

Official sources said that as the kin of the baby began creating ruckus, the police were called to the clinic.

Senior police officials such as city superintendent of police (CSP) and town inspector (TI) of Rajendra Nagar police station reached the clinic.

The kin of the baby levelled allegations of negligence observed by Dr Garg and his team in the delivery.

They were however, consoled and pacified by the cops, after which the baby’s body was taken to the Satna district hospital.

