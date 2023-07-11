MP: New Bus Stand Inaugurated, Named After Shivaji | FP Photo

Itarsi (Narmadapuram): The newly-constructed bus stand in the Itarsi town of Narmadapuram was inaugurated on Monday. It has been renamed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bus stand, and has been built at a cost of Rs 2.32 crores.

Minister in-charge of Itarsi, Brijendra Pratap Singh, member of legislative assembly (MLA) Uday Pratap Singh, former MLA Dr Sitasaran Sharma, Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of police (SP) of Narmadapuram, Dr Gurkaran Singh, BJP workers Rakesh Jadhav, Amit Vishwas, Rahul Pradhan, Manusha Kaur, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Madan Singh Raghuwanshi and others were present at the inaugural ceremony.