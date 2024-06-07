MP: Neither Constitution Nor Judges Make Law Of Quota For Judge's Appointment, Says HC Dismissing Petition Challenging HC Judge Appointment

FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur observed that neither the Constitution nor the Judge has made law for any reservation or adequate or proportionate representation of all categories in the process of Judges' appointment.

The double bench of acting Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Amar Nath Kesherwani made the observation on Thursday while dismissing the petition challenging judge's appointment in the High Court. The court had, earlier, reserved the order on the petition of Advocate Rameshwar Thakur and others.

The court observed - thus providing for any such reservation or adequate/proportionate representation of all categories, would not only be dehors to the Constitutional provision but also the judge-made law of the apex court. Thus, this ground of petitioner also does not hold any water.

The HC also observed that the petition reveals that minimum requisite eligibility criteria for an advocate to be elevated as a High Court Judge is that of practice as an advocate for a period of at least 10 years. But it does not imply that all advocates who have practiced in the High Court for at least 10 years or more are to be necessarily considered by the collegium of the High Court and as well as of the Supreme Court.

The petitioner had challenges the judge's appointment on the following grounds:

-- Despite the petitioner being eligible under Article 217 (2)(b) of the Constitution of India for having completed 10 years of practice in the High Court has not been considered for appointment as Judge of the High Court.

-- No advertisement was issued prior to appointments.

-- None of the SC/ST, OBC or EWS candidates were considered thereby denying adequate representation of all these categories on the Bench.

-- There is over-representation of the forward class not only among members of the collegium but also among appointments made of respondents.