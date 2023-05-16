MP: Negligence in providing rations won’t be tolerated, says Collector

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has said that negligence in distribution of rations will not be tolerated. He issued the order at a meeting with officials of different departments and reviewed the progress of various schemes launched by the government. He reviewed procurement of Rabi crops and directed the officials to issue handling chalan to those purchase centres where transportation of more than 50 metric tonnes of crops is left. Transportation should be properly done, the collector said at the meeting held on Monday. He also directed the officials to upgrade centre-wise procurement of crops and finish the work as early as possible.

There should not be any delay in payment to farmers and pack the produce lying in the open, Singh said. According to the controller of district supplies, 4, 55, 925 metric tonnes of produce have so far been procured from 39, 885 farmers, and a sum of Rs 621.29 crore was paid to them against the purchase of crops.

The collector reviewed the registration of farmers for the sale of Moong (green gram) and asked the officials to speed up the work. He told the executive engineer of the water resources department to ensure that the farmers do not face shortage of water to irrigate their farmlands. He expressed unhappiness about the distribution of fertilizer and directed the chief executive of the district cooperative bank to see that the farmers get fertilizer. The collector directed all sub-divisional magistrates and officials of the mining department to take stringent action against the illegal miners.