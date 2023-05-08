WATCH: Nearly 32k National Health Mission workers go on strike, hitting support services across MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 32,000 contractual workers of National Health Mission (NHM) workers continued their statewide protest on Monday, demanding regularisation of jobs.

Over 5000 workers gathered at Bhopal's Neelam Park ,lone, and staged demonstration

It's day 20 of the strike and it's impact can be seen across Madhya Pradesh. The strike has hit medical support services across the state, paralyzing vaccination, distribution of medicines, testings etc from primary health centre (PHCs) to hospitals attached to medical colleges.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Surendra Singh, general secretary Swashya Karamchari Mahasang said, “government has pressed untrained staff in place of well experienced contractual workers. It has affected medical services as entire supporting staffs are on strike in Madhya Pradesh.”

It is peak season of chicken pox (measles) and thus time when MR vaccines are given to children, however NHM contractual workers are on strike for the last 20 days. Recently, 5 deaths were reported in Rahatgarh, Sagar district.

Jitendra Bhadoria, state president of Swashya Karamchari Mahasangh, said, “Around 32,000 contractual workers are on statewide strike today for regularization and other demands. We want government to fulfill our demands and regularise our jobs.”