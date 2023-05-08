 WATCH: Nearly 32k National Health Mission workers go on strike, hitting support services across MP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: Nearly 32k National Health Mission workers go on strike, hitting support services across MP

WATCH: Nearly 32k National Health Mission workers go on strike, hitting support services across MP

Over 5000 workers gathered at Bhopal's Neelam Park ,lone, and staged demonstration

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 02:29 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 32,000 contractual workers of National Health Mission (NHM) workers continued their statewide protest on Monday, demanding regularisation of jobs.

Over 5000 workers gathered at Bhopal's Neelam Park ,lone, and staged demonstration

It's day 20 of the strike and it's impact can be seen across Madhya Pradesh. The strike has hit medical support services across the state, paralyzing vaccination, distribution of medicines, testings etc from primary health centre (PHCs) to hospitals attached to medical colleges.

Surendra Singh, general secretary Swashya Karamchari Mahasang said, “government has pressed untrained staff in place of well experienced contractual workers. It has affected medical services as entire supporting staffs are on strike in Madhya Pradesh.”

It is peak season of chicken pox (measles) and thus time when MR vaccines are given to children, however NHM contractual workers are on strike for the last 20 days. Recently, 5 deaths were reported in Rahatgarh, Sagar district.

Jitendra Bhadoria, state president of Swashya Karamchari Mahasangh, said, “Around 32,000 contractual workers are on statewide strike today for regularization and other demands. We want government to fulfill our demands and regularise our jobs.”

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Truck driver shot dead in Morena, villagers block Agra-Mumbai National Highway
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Narottam Mishra sends 'The Kerala Story' tickets to Congress leaders Kamal Nath & Digvijaya...

MP: Narottam Mishra sends 'The Kerala Story' tickets to Congress leaders Kamal Nath & Digvijaya...

WATCH: Nearly 32k National Health Mission workers go on strike, hitting support services across MP

WATCH: Nearly 32k National Health Mission workers go on strike, hitting support services across MP

MP students stuck in violence-hit Manipur to be airlifted to Kolkata

MP students stuck in violence-hit Manipur to be airlifted to Kolkata

Bhopal: 2nd phase of Mukyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan from May 10

Bhopal: 2nd phase of Mukyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan from May 10

Madhya Pradesh: Truck driver shot dead in Morena, villagers block Agra-Mumbai National Highway

Madhya Pradesh: Truck driver shot dead in Morena, villagers block Agra-Mumbai National Highway